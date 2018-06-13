EPIC advised the FCC on how to interpret the Telephone Communications Protection Act to best protect consumers in light of a recent decision in ACA Int'l v. FCC. EPIC filed a friend of the court brief in that case arguing that consumers could revoke consent by any "reasonable means." The court agreed but vacated other aspects of the rule. EPIC's comments argue that the FCC should require callers to meet three conditions to simplify the revocation of consent: (1) inform consumers of their right to revoke, (2) provide a simple means of revocation, and (3) comply in a timely manner. EPIC contributed to the development of the Telephone Communications Protection Act and regularly submits comments to the FCC.