EPIC Advises FCC on Robocalls Regulation

EPIC advised the FCC on how to interpret the Telephone Communications Protection Act to best protect consumers in light of a recent decision in ACA Int'l v. FCC. EPIC filed a friend of the court brief in that case arguing that consumers could revoke consent by any "reasonable means." The court agreed but vacated other aspects of the rule. EPIC's comments argue that the FCC should require callers to meet three conditions to simplify the revocation of consent: (1) inform consumers of their right to revoke, (2) provide a simple means of revocation, and (3) comply in a timely manner. EPIC contributed to the development of the Telephone Communications Protection Act and regularly submits comments to the FCC.

June 13, 2018| Share:

« EPIC to Senate Committee: Suspend Action on Drone Bill Until Agency Reports Complete | Main | Apple Will Bolster Encryption Of Devices, Prevent Apps From Selling Contact Lists »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy Law Sourcebook (2016)

Privacy Law Sourcebook (2016)
(EPIC 2016)

Other EPIC Books »