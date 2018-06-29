EPIC advised the FCC on how to interpret the Telephone Communications Protection Act to best protect consumers in light of the recent decision in ACA Int'l v. FCC. EPIC filed a friend of the court brief in that case arguing that consumers could revoke consent by any "reasonable means." The court agreed but vacated other aspects of the rule. Many industry groups urged the Commission to make a rule that if "any" human intervention is involved in the dialing or sorting of the list of numbers a calling system would not be considered an "automatic telephone dialing system." EPIC opposed that recommendation, explaining that such a definition would allow autodialers to use deceptive tactics to evade regulation. EPIC contributed to the development of the Telephone Communications Protection Act and regularly submits comments to the FCC.