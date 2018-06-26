EPIC has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the General Service Administration about the White House's Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence. The Select Committee will advise the President and coordinate AI policies among executive branch agencies. The Select Committee charter states that it may receive advice from private sector groups, but it does not state whether the public will participate in the committee's activities. EPIC is seeking records from the GSA to determine whether the Committee intends to comply with federal open meeting obligations. EPIC has previously told Congress that the Select Committee should be open to public comment.