In comments to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, EPIC backed NIST's efforts to coordinate "lightweight" crypto standards. EPIC took no position on the specific proposal, but expressed support for the NIST standard-setting process. EPIC said, "NIST's expertise in cryptography, its authority to accept public comment, and its ability to bring together leading experts to evaluate proposals is critical to the adoption of trustworthy computer standards in the United States and around the world." EPIC helped establish the freedom to use encryption in the United States with the "Clipper Chip" petition and has pursued many efforts to safeguard this right. Last week, EPIC advised NIST to revise the Risk Management Framework to make clear that federal agencies are required to conduct privacy impact assessments.