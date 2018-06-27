The Federal Election Commission is holding a two day hearing to hear expert testimony on the agency's proposed rule governing disclosures for political ads on the Internet. Christine Bannan, EPIC Administrative Law and Policy Fellow, will testify on the second day of the hearing. EPIC submitted multiple comments to the FEC urging the agency to promulgate rules that would require online political ads to disclose funders as is required for traditional media ads. EPIC proposed the FEC adopt "algorithmic transparency" procedures that would require advertisers to disclose the demographic factors behind targeted political ads, as well as the source and payment, and maintain a public directory of advertiser data. EPIC's Project on Democracy and Cybersecurity, established after the 2016 presidential election, seeks to safeguard democratic institutions from various forms of cyber attack.