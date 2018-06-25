In advance of a hearing on "Artificial Intelligence - With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility," EPIC told the House Science Committee that Congress must implement oversight mechanisms for the use of AI. EPIC said that Congress should require algorithmic transparency, particularly for government systems that involve the processing of personal data. EPIC said that Congress should amend the E-Government Act to require disclosure of the "logic" of algorithms that profile individuals. EPIC also said that the White House Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence should be open to public comment. EPIC has pursued several criminal justice FOIA cases, and FTC consumer complaints to promote transparency and accountability. In 2015, EPIC launched an international campaign for Algorithmic Transparency.