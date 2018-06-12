EPIC sent a statement to the Senate Commerce Committee in advance of a hearing on the NTIA, a key technology policy agency. EPIC warned that "American consumers face unprecedented privacy and security threats," citing both data breaches and "always on" devices that record users' private conversations. EPIC said that Congress and the NTIA should establish protections that minimize the collection of personal data and promote security for Internet-connected devices. EPIC urged Congress and the NTIA to work together to update U.S. privacy laws and establish a data protection agency. EPIC has testified before Congress, litigated cases, and filed complaints with the FTC regarding connected cars, "smart homes," consumer products, and "always on" devices.