As the Senate Commitee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs considers S. 2836, the Preventing Emerging Threats Act of 2018: Countering Malicious Drones, EPIC has sent a statement to the Committee urging that action on the bill be suspended until DHS and other federal agencies establish and publish drone privacy procedures as required by a 2015 Presidential Memorandum. EPIC has brought a series of open government cases against the DHS and the Department of Defense to determine the use of drones by the federal government in the United States. EPIC's cases have determined that drones operated by the DHS intercept private communications, conduct human identification at a distance, and may include military payloads.