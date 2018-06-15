EPIC submitted comments to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, urging the agency to regulate the privacy and security of Internet of Things devices. EPIC advised the Commission to require IoT manufacturers to (1) minimize data collection, (2) conduct privacy impact assessments, and (3) implement Privacy Enhancing Techniques (“PETs”). EPIC recently told Congress that “CPSC should establish mandatory privacy and security standards, and require certification to these standards before IoT devices are allowed into the market stream.” EPIC has also called out the CPSC for its reluctance to address the privacy and security challenges of IoT. In the statement to Congress, EPIC described the increasing risks to American consumers.