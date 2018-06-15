EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of Monday's hearing "Examining the Inspector General’s First Report on Justice Department and FBI Actions in Advance of the 2016 Presidential Election." EPIC urged the Committee to explore the FBI's ability to respond to future cyberattacks. According to documents obtained by EPIC, the FBI is to notify victims of cyberattacks "even when it may interfere with another investigation or (intelligence) operation." But an AP investigation found that the FBI failed to notify hundreds of officials whose email was hacked during the 2016 election. EPIC obtained the FBI's Victim Notification Procedures through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, EPIC v. FBI. Last month, a federal court ruled that the agency may withhold records still sought by EPIC but said that lawmakers should pursue threats to democratic institutions described in the EPIC lawsuit.