Members of European Parliament are calling for the suspension of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield if the U.S. does not comply in full by September 1, 2018. The Civil Liberties Committee ("LIBE") passed a resolution stating that the pact, which permits the flow of European consumers' personal data to the U.S, does not adequately protect privacy. LIBE urged US authorities to respond without delay to the Cambridge Analytica breach of 87 million Facebook users. The groups also expressed "strong concerns" about the CLOUD Act which permits US law enforcement to unilaterally access personal data stored in Europe. EPIC recently told the FTC that the Cambridge Analytica breach could have been avoided had the agency enforced a 2011 Consent Order that EPIC and a coalition of consumer privacy groups obtained.