In response to an EPIC Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the Federal Trade Commission today released materials, previously withheld, from the biennial Facebook audits. The audits were required by the FTC's 2011 Consent Order with Facebook. Heavily redacted versions of those audits were previously available on the FTC's website. But in March, following the Cambridge Analytica breach, EPIC filed an urgent FOIA request for the complete 2013, 2015, 2017 Facebook audits. (The 2017 audit covers the period the Cambridge Analytica breach.) In a detailed letter to Congress in April, EPIC explained that the FTC failed to review the reports and failed to enforce the 2011 consent order against Facebook. The documents released today to EPIC contain information that was not previously available to the public. EPIC is currently reviewing the documents obtained from the FTC.