The White House's Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence held its first meeting this week but the public was not invited. The Select Committee was announced last month at the White House Summit on Artificial Intelligence for American Industry which was also closed to public participation. According to the Summit report, many of the critical issues in the AI field, including "fairness," "transparency," and "accountability," were never mentioned. EPIC has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking records about the establishment of the Select Committee. In advance of a hearing this week on Artificial Intelligence, EPIC told the House Science Committee that Congress must implement oversight mechanisms for the use of AI by federal agencies and ensure that the White House Select Committee is open to public participation.