EPIC wrote to FAA Acting Administrator Daniel K. Elwell today to request that the agency livestream the FAA Drone Advisory Committee meeting that takes place tomorrow in Santa Clara. Earlier this year, EPIC filed suit against the Drone Committee, alleging that it had conducted much of its work in secret and ignored the privacy risks posed by the deployment of drones. As EPIC explained in the request for public streaming, “the FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee plays a key role in setting public policy on drone deployment for the United States, yet the public is largely excluded from this process. This secrecy is of particular concern given ongoing public concerns about the deployment of drones in the United States.”