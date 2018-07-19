Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has introduced S. 3127, the Bot Disclosure and Accountability Act of 2018. The bill directs the FTC to create a rule to require social media companies to disclose any social media bots on their platform. The bill also prohibits candidates and political parties from using bots. "This bill is designed to help respond to Russia's efforts to interfere in U.S. elections through the use of social media bots, which spread divisive propaganda," Feinstein said. Earlier this week, EPIC sent a statement to the House Judiciary Committee arguing that "algorithmic transparency" could help establish fairness, transparency, and accountability for much of what users see online. EPIC has also recommended identification requirements for drones.