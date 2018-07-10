In advance of the hearing "Protecting Customer Proprietary Network Information in the Internet Age," EPIC urged Congress to protect the privacy of users of third-party apps, such as WhatsApp and Google Voice. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 protects the privacy of "CPNI" — phone numbers dialed, date and time of calls — but this safeguard does not cover internet-based calls. EPIC told Congress that CPNI privacy rules should apply to both telecommunications companies and Internet firms. In 2005, EPIC filed the original FCC petition to extend CPNI privacy protections. EPIC also proposed uniform privacy standards for telecommunications firms and information service providers in the 2016 FCC Privacy Order.