EPIC, Coalition Call for Human Rights Protections in Cybercrime Convention Update

EPIC and a coalition of civil society organizations urged the Council of Europe to include robust human rights protections in the proposed revision to the Convention on Cybercrime. Otherwise, the updates could enable "a race to the bottom for protection," the coalition warned. The groups opposed the CLOUD Act model for law enforcement access to data in foreign jurisdictions, calling instead for robust transparency and accountability requirements. The human rights groups also urged widespread ratification of the International Privacy Convention 108. EPIC and US consumer rights groups have long campaigned for United States ratification of Convention 108.

July 5, 2018| Share:

