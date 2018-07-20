Through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, EPIC obtained Customs and Border Protection's directive on Unmanned Aircraft System Operations and Privacy. The directive allows the agency to disseminate information collected through drone operations with federal, state, local, tribal, and foreign law enforcement agencies. EPIC's FOIA request stems from 2015 Presidential Memorandum that requires all federal agencies to develop and publish policies and procedures that address the privacy, civil liberties, and civil right issues posed by the use of drones. EPIC recently sent a statement to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, urging the Committee to not consider a S. 2836, Preventing Emerging Threats Act of 2018: Countering Malicious Drones, until all federal agencies establish drone privacy procedures.