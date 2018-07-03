In a petition to the Office of Science and Technology Policy, EPIC, leading scientific organizations, including AAAS, ACM and IEEE, and nearly 100 experts urged the White House to solicit public comments on artificial intelligence policy. The Open AI Policy petition follows a White House summit on "AI and American Industry" that was closed to the public and ignored issues such as privacy, accountability, and fairness. EPIC has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking records about the establishment of the Select Committee. In advance of a recent hearing on Artificial Intelligence, EPIC also told the House Science Committee that Congress must implement oversight mechanisms for the use of AI by federal agencies. In 2014, EPIC led a similar petition drive for a White House initiative on Big Data.