In advance of a joint Committee hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election," EPIC has sent a statement to the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees urging the release of the complete declassified Intelligence Community report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election. EPIC pursued a FOIA lawsuit, EPIC v. ODNI, to obtain public release of the complete Intelligence report, and a federal court ruled that ODNI could withhold the document from public release. However, a recent report from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence confirmed the 2017 assessment from the Intelligence Community. The Intelligence report stated "Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump." EPIC argued that, in light of this report, the public has a right to know the Intelligence Community's findings. In 2017, EPIC launched a new project on Democracy and Cybersecurity to focus attention on new threats to democratic institutions.