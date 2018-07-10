In advance of a hearing on "Examining Warrantless Smartphone Searches at the Border," EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate urging a warrant requirement for searches of electronic devices at the border. EPIC recently filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement for details of the agency's warrantless searches of mobile devices. ICE has contracts with Cellebrite to extract data from mobile devices, including personal data stored in cloud-based accounts, without judicial authority. Privacy complaints regarding the search of mobile devices at the border continue to increase. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) have introduced S. 2386, legislation to restrict border searches of cellphones. EPIC Advisory Board member Professor Laura Donohue will testify at the hearing.