EPIC Urges House Committee to Push FCC on Comprehensive Privacy Plan

EPIC has sent a statement to the House Commerce Committee for a hearing on the Federal Communications Commission. EPIC urged the Committee to push the FCC to develop a comprehensive plan for online privacy. EPIC also asked the Committee to press the nominees to repeal a FCC regulation that requires the retention of telephone customer records for 18 months. EPIC filed a petition urging the repeal of this mandate more than two years ago and the FCC recently docketed the petition for public comment. Every comment received by the FCC favored the EPIC petition to end the data retention mandate. EPIC has submitted multiple comments to the FCC for strong online privacy protections.

July 24, 2018| Share:

