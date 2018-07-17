EPIC has sent a statement to the House Energy and Commerce Committee in advance of a hearing on “Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission.” EPIC told the Committee to urge the new FTC leadership to enforce the Facebook Consent Order and unwind the Facebook-WhatsApp merger As EPIC previously told Congress, the Cambridge Analytica breach could have been avoided if the FTC had enforced its 2011 Consent Order against Facebook. That Order was the result of detailed complaints filed by EPIC and consumer privacy organizations in 2009 and 2010. In 2014, EPIC and the Center for Digital Democracy urged the FTC to block Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp unless appropriate privacy safeguards were put in place. In 2016, EPIC and CDD filed a second complaint after Facebook broke its privacy promises and began collecting WhatsApp users' data.