In advance of a hearing on "The Internet and Digital Communications: Examining the Impact of Global Internet Governance," EPIC urged the Senate Commerce Committee to prioritize updating U.S. privacy law to respond to changes in technology. "The failure of the United States to address the growing concerns about online privacy is threatening both the digital economy and democratic institutions," EPIC stated. EPIC explained that privacy protection is necessary to ensure the free flow of information online. EPIC again warned Congress that Europe may suspend the Privacy Shield, a framework that permits the flow of European consumers' personal data to the U.S, if the United States does not modernize privacy law and establish a federal data protection agency.