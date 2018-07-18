In testimony this morning before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, new Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons said the FTC needs greater authority to protect consumers. Simons asserted that privacy and data security are now the top priority for the FTC, and signaled his support for data protection legislation that would accomplish three things: (1) provide civil penalties for companies that violated the law, (2) give the FTC jurisdiction over nonprofits and common carriers, and (3) provide the FTC with rulemaking authority for privacy and data security. EPIC submitted a statement prior to today's hearing emphasizing that the FTC must conclude its investigation of Facebook and issue a fine for its violations of the 2011 Consent Order and unwind the Facebook-WhatsApp deal.