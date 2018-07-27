A federal judge ruled that lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's decision to add a question on citizenship status to the 2020 census could move forward. The court rejected the administration's claim that the plaintiffs lacked standing and ruled that it was "plausible" that the decision was motivated by racial animus and would result in a discriminatory effect on immigrant communities. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, EPIC obtained documents (part 1, part 2, part 3, part 4) considered by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to add the citizenship question. The census raises significant privacy risks and has been used to discriminate. EPIC previously obtained documents which revealed that the Census Bureau transferred the personal data of Muslim Americans to DHS after 9-11.