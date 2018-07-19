EPIC and a coalition of groups gave the White House the final go-ahead today to destroy the state voter data unlawfully collected by the Presidential Election Commission. In a notice to the federal court overseeing EPIC v. Commission, EPIC and the other groups that sued the Commission said that the White House should delete the data as it stated earlier it would. The deletion of the voter data is the outcome EPIC sought in EPIC v. Commission, which challenged the Commission for failing to conduct a required Privacy Impact Assessment before collecting personal data. As a result of EPIC's case, the Commission previously suspended its data collection, discontinued the use of an unsafe computer server, and deleted a prior batch of voter information that was illegally obtained. The Commission was disbanded in January.