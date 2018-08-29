EPIC and 30 other organizations sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee to urge action on the final two nominees to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. The Senate Judiciary has held hearings on only three of the five nominees. The independent agency reviews federal surveillance programs to ensure that they provide adequate safeguards for privacy and civil liberties, but the PCLOB has lacked a quorum for over 19 months and not held hearings, issued reports, or performed other critical functions. The letter stated that the absence of a quorum is a "lost opportunity to better inform the public and facilitate Congressional action." EPIC previously testified before PCLOB, made recommendations for PCLOB's handling of FOIA requests, and set out a broad agenda for the work of the independent agency.