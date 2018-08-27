EPIC along with a nonpartisan coalition of open government groups sent a letter to the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee urging the Senate to delay hearings on Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh until all relevant records are released. In the letter, the groups stated, "Secrecy and selective availability of information continue to plague public confidence in the Senate's ability to conduct a fair and impartial review of Judge Kavanaugh's background and qualification." The groups urged the senators to work across party lines to ensure maximum transparency and protect the public's right to know. Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing is currently scheduled for September 4, yet most of the records from his White House years have been withheld. Traditionally, the records of Supreme Court nominees who served in the White House are routinely made available prior to committee hearings. Earlier this month, EPIC submitted two urgent Freedom of Information Act requests for the records. At issue are concerns about Judge Kavanaugh's role in the warrantless wiretapping program and the secret expansion of the Patriot Act.