EPIC and a coalition of consumer groups have asked the FTC to conclude the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica investigation by September 1, 2018. The groups said, "It is critical that the FTC conclude the Facebook matter, issue a significant fine, and ensure that the company upholds its privacy commitments to users.” Congress and the European Parliament have both conducted extensive hearings on the Cambridge Analytica matter. The U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office conducted an extensive investigation, published a substantial report, and issued a significant fine in July. The FTC announced in March that it would reopen the Facebook investigation.