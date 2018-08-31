Following then end of the Presidential Election Commission and the deletion of the voter data it unlawfully obtained, EPIC has asked the Supreme Court to review a lower court decision that wrongly denied EPIC access to a privacy impact assessment the Commission was required to publish. EPIC told the Supreme Court that the D.C. Circuit “misconstrued” the privacy impact assessment requirement “in a way that will seriously undermine the provision.” EPIC also warned that the lower court decision could adversely impact the privacy of personal data held by federal agencies. EPIC’s suit against the Commission led to the suspension of data collection, the discontinued use of an unsafe computer server, and the deletion of state voter data wrongly acquired. EPIC’s case in the Supreme Court is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17A1406.