EPIC has settled a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security that sought communications between the agency and the Presidential Election Commission. Through the lawsuit, EPIC obtained records showing that DHS communicated frequently with the Presidential Election Commission after EPIC sued to block the Commission's efforts to obtain state voter data. The records also revealed that Kirstjen Nielsen, now the DHS Secretary, worried that the Commission’s voter data grab would "disrupt critical efforts DHS is leading to work with state and local officials" on election cybersecurity. EPIC's separate lawsuit against the Presidential Election Commission led to the suspension of state voter data collection and ultimately to the complete destruction of the wrongfully collected data.