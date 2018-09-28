EPIC Opposes State Department Inspection of Visa Applicants' Social Media and Communications Records

In comments to the State Department, EPIC opposed changes to the visa application process that would allow the State Department to collect private social media identifiers, email addresses, and phone numbers for vetting purposes. The agency's plans to collect immigrant and nonimmigrant visa applicants' social media history and personal communications records raises substantial privacy, free expression and security concerns. EPIC urged the agency to retract these proposals. EPIC previously filed comments opposing the government's inspection of immigrants' social media activities, and has continuously advocated for strong First Amendment protections.

September 28, 2018| Share:

« Senate Committee Moves to Vote on Kavanaugh with White House Records on Mass Surveillance Still Secret | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy Law Sourcebook (2016)

Privacy Law Sourcebook (2016)
(EPIC 2016)

Other EPIC Books »