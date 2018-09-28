In comments to the State Department, EPIC opposed changes to the visa application process that would allow the State Department to collect private social media identifiers, email addresses, and phone numbers for vetting purposes. The agency's plans to collect immigrant and nonimmigrant visa applicants' social media history and personal communications records raises substantial privacy, free expression and security concerns. EPIC urged the agency to retract these proposals. EPIC previously filed comments opposing the government's inspection of immigrants' social media activities, and has continuously advocated for strong First Amendment protections.