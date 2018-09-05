In advance of a hearing on "Foreign Influence Operations' Use of Social Media Platforms," EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. EPIC said that the American public must be given more information about the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 election. EPIC asked the Senate Committee to press the social media companies to be more transparent about the manipulation of news and information. EPIC sent similar requests this year to both the Senate and House Intelligence Committees. EPIC also pursued an important FOIA case, EPIC v. ODNI, to make public the Intelligence Committee Assessment on Russian interference.