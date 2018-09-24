In advance of a hearing on "Examining Safeguards for Consumer Data Privacy," EPIC has sent a brief statement to the Senate Commerce Committee, expressing "deep concern that not a single consumer group was invited to testify at this week's hearing." The Senate Commerce hearing follows an FTC hearing on consumer privacy that also excluded experts on consumer privacy. Last week, EPIC joined a coalition of 28 consumer privacy groups in a letter to Committee Chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) and ranking member Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) that asked the Senators to include consumer advocates in the hearing. The Committee is currently scheduled to hear from AT&T, Amazon, Google, Twitter, Apple and Charter Communications. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg and consumer advocate Ralph Nader recently wrote "the voices of these consumer advocates should be heard. It is not too late to start a meaningful dialogue on the future of privacy in America."