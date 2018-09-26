In a ruling today, the Indian Supreme Court imposed new limits on Aadhar, India's national biometric identification system. The Court found the system did not violate the Indian constitution, but struck down a section of the law permitting private entities to demand Aadhar to verify identity. Aadhar can no longer be mandatory to register for education, open a bank account, or obtain a cell phone connection. However, the state-issued number may still be required for purposes related to government funds, including filing an income tax. The Court also struck down an exception authorizing disclosure of Aadhar data for national security purposes. The Court encouraged the state to establish a "a robust statutory regime" for data protection "in near future." Last year, India's Supreme Court ruled that privacy is a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution. EPIC has also backed comprehensive privacy legislation in comments to the Indian government, and urged creation of a private right of action and breach notification requirement.