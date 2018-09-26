The National Telecommunications and Information Administration—the agency that advises the White House on telecommunications and information policy—released a proposed framework for consumer privacy. The NTIA framework outlines seven "desired outcomes" for the processing of personal data: (1) transparency, (2) control, (3) minimization, (4) security, (5) access and correction, (6) risk management, and (7) accountability. The NTIA framework is similar to many Fair Information Practices framework, such as the OECD Privacy Guidelines, but does not outline a strategy for implementation and enforcement. Today the United States experiences unprecedented levels of identity theft, financial fraud, and data breaches. The personal data of Americans, stored by US firms, is also the target of foreign adversaries. European governments, which recently adopted the GDPR to safeguard personal data, have expressed growing concern about the lack of legal protections in the United States. The European Parliament voted recently to suspend Privacy Shield, an arrangement that permits the transfer of personal data of Europeans to the United States. In earlier comments to the NTIA, EPIC urged the agency to "pursue comprehensive data protection legislation that would strengthen privacy protections for Americans and create an independent agency to enforce those rights."