Pew Research Surveys: Americans Have Complicated Relationship with Facebook

Two recent surveys reveal that many Facebook users don’t understand how the site’s news feed works and that Americans are changing their relationship with Facebook. 54% of adult Facebook users have adjusted their privacy settings in the past year and 42% say they have not used the platform for at least several weeks. 53% of U.S. adults who use Facebook said that they do not understand why certain posts but not others are included in their news feed. Only 14% of Facebook users think they have “a lot” of control over the content that appears in their newsfeed, while 57% think they have “a little” control and 28% think they have no control. Public opinion polls consistently find strong support among Americans for privacy rights in law to protect their personal information from government and commercial entities.

