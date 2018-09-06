Two recent surveys reveal that many Facebook users don’t understand how the site’s news feed works and that Americans are changing their relationship with Facebook. 54% of adult Facebook users have adjusted their privacy settings in the past year and 42% say they have not used the platform for at least several weeks. 53% of U.S. adults who use Facebook said that they do not understand why certain posts but not others are included in their news feed. Only 14% of Facebook users think they have “a lot” of control over the content that appears in their newsfeed, while 57% think they have “a little” control and 28% think they have no control. Public opinion polls consistently find strong support among Americans for privacy rights in law to protect their personal information from government and commercial entities.