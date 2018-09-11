EU Law Google Right to Be Forgotten
Top European Court Hears Key "Right to Be Forgotten" Case
Today the Court of Justice for the European Union heard arguments in Google v. Commission nationale de l'informatique et des liberté concerning the "Right to Be Forgotten." Google v. CNIL follows a ruling in Google v. Spain that Europeans have a right, in some circumstances, to remove links to their personal data posted online by Google. Google has fought the judgement of the European high court and now is fighting the French agency, continuing to post links to personal data worldwide even after it is found to violate privacy rights in democratic countries. EPIC has supported the CNIL's approach, explaining that "the right to privacy is global." EPIC published "The Right to be Forgotten on the Internet: Google v. Spain" an account of the case by former Spanish Privacy Commissioner Artemi Rallo, an EPIC Champion of Freedom.