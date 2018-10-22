BREAKING - Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence to be Released in Brussels

The Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence, the first human rights framework for AI, will be announced in Brussels on October 23 at the Public Voice symposium "AI, Ethics, and Fundamental Rights." The Universal Guidelines set out 12 principles to "inform and improve the design and use of AI. The Guidelines are intended to maximize the benefits of AI, to minimize the risk, and to ensure the protection of human rights." More than 150 experts and 40 organizations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, have endorsed the Universal Guidelines. Representatives from more than 30 countries supported the statement. The release of the Universal Guidelines precedes the annual meeting of the Data Protections and Privacy Commissioners, the leading privacy event in the world.

