In comments to the Department of Homeland Security, EPIC opposed changes to the agency's Correspondence Tracking System. The agency's proposal would allow the DHS to collect personal information about individuals named in agency correspondence, even if they had no direct contact with the agency. EPIC urged DHS to withdraw the proposal, along with revisions that would conflict with federal law. EPIC said DHS should undertake an updated Privacy Impact Assessment. EPIC has routinely urged strict compliance with Privacy Act and warned that overbroad government databases threaten individual privacy.