EPIC Opposes Agency Collection of Personal Information Contained In Correspondence

In comments to the Department of Homeland Security, EPIC opposed changes to the agency's Correspondence Tracking System. The agency's proposal would allow the DHS to collect personal information about individuals named in agency correspondence, even if they had no direct contact with the agency. EPIC urged DHS to withdraw the proposal, along with revisions that would conflict with federal law. EPIC said DHS should undertake an updated Privacy Impact Assessment. EPIC has routinely urged strict compliance with Privacy Act and warned that overbroad government databases threaten individual privacy.

October 31, 2018| Share:

« Supreme Court to Hear Arguments about Controversial Consumer Privacy Settlement | Main | European NGOs Launch GDPR Campaign »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

Universal Guidelines for AI

UGAI image

EPIC is gathering support for the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence, which aim to inform and improve the design and use of AI.

Learn more »

EPIC Bookstore

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World
Bruce Schneier

Other EPIC Books »