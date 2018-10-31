EDRi, a powerful association of European NGOs, launched a campaign to implement the EU General Data Protection Regulation. GDPR Today is an online hub reporting the latest developments in data protection. "The initiative will prioritise building knowledge around legal guidelines and decisions, data breaches, new codes of conduct, tools facilitating individuals’ exercise of rights, important business developments and governmental support for data protection authorities," EDRi explained. EPIC recently encouraged US firms to comply with the GDPR, and advised the UK Information Commissioner's Office on Data Protection Impact Assessments and GDPR implementation. The 2018 Privacy Law Sourcebook also includes the full text of the GDPR.