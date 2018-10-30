EPIC has filed an amicus brief in a case challenging the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census. EPIC expressed support for the decennial tally of those in the US, but warned that, "history has shown that personal data, collected by the government through the census, can threaten individual rights." EPIC said that the Bureau failed to complete an updated Privacy Impact Assessment about the risk that personal data could be used for purposes unrelated to the census. In comments to the Census Bureau, EPIC opposed the citizenship question this year. EPIC also obtained Census Bureau documents in FOIA case, including email from Kris Kobach to Secretary Ross requesting the addition "on the direction of Steve Bannon." A 2004 EPIC FOIA lawsuit revealed that the Census Bureau had provided DHS with data on Arab Americans after 9-11, leading the Census Bureau to revise its "sensitive data" policy for transfers to law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Former Directors of the Census Bureau also filed an amicus brief in New York et al. v. Department of Commerce, opposing the citizenship question.