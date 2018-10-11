The Council of Europe has opened for signature updates to Convention 108, the international Privacy Convention. Among other changes, the modernized Convention requires prompt data breach notification, establishes national supervisory authorities to ensure compliance, permits transfers abroad only when personal data is sufficiently protected, and provides new user rights, including algorithmic transparency. Twenty-one nations have signed the treaty. Many more are expected to sign. EPIC and consumer coalitions have urged the United States to ratify the international Privacy Convention. The complete text of the modernized Convention will be available in the 2018 edition of the Privacy Law Sourcebook, available at the EPIC Bookstore.