International Privacy Experts Adopt Recommendations for Connected Vehicles

The International Working Group on Data Protection adopted new recommendations to protect privacy as vehicles become increasingly connected. The Berlin-based Working Group includes data protection authorities who assess emerging privacy challenges. As cars today connect both to the Internet and other vehicles "more and more personal data will be collected and processed by the vehicles and will become accessible to third parties," the Working Group paper explains. The Working Group recommended that vehicle sensors not store personal data of persons outside the vehicle, allow drivers to opt out of non-essential data collection, and minimize personal data collection. In comments to NHTSA, EPIC called for national safety standards for connected cars. EPIC also underscored the privacy risks of modern vehicles in a recent amicus brief to the Supreme Court. In 2017, EPIC hosted a meeting of the IWG in Washington, D.C. at the Goethe-Institut.

October 4, 2018| Share:

« FAA Funding Bill Passed by Senate Ignores Drone Surveillance Risks | Main | Inspector General Report: Airport Facial Recognition Faces Technical Problems »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World
Bruce Schneier

Other EPIC Books »