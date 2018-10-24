In Brussels, Professor Allen Addresses Ethics and Law

Professor Anita Allen delivered a moving keynote address today at the Privacy Commissioners Conference. Allen spoke about ethics as the "basis of character and moral life." And she described the coexistence of law and ethics. "Ethics are respected as the ideal foundation of law and professional standards." Allen published an essay this week in New Europe "Why Ethics Now?" Allen is a member of the EPIC board of directors and a recipient of an EPIC Lifetime Achievement award. She is the author of several books, including Privacy Law and Society.

