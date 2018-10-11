In advance of an international conference with privacy commissioners from around the world, the Public Voice, a civil society coalition, is seeking comments on Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence. The draft Guidelines set out several principles to "guide the design and use of AI," including a Right to Transparency and a Right to a Human Determination, an Identification Obligation and a Public Safety Obligation, and Prohibitions on Secret Profiles and National Scoring. According to the statement, "the Guidelines should be incorporated into ethical standards, adopted in national law and international agreements, and built into the design of systems." The Public Voice launched a similar campaign in 2009 in support of the Madrid Privacy Declaration. The draft AI Guidelines are open for comment until October 16, 2018. The Guidelines will be open for signature by individuals and organizations on October 17, and released in Brussels on October 23.