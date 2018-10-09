Registration Opens for Public Voice Symposium on AI and Ethics
EPIC and the Public Voice, a coalition of civil society organizations, will host a symposium in Brussels on AI and ethics on October 23, 2018. Speakers for "AI, Ethics, and Fundamental Rights" include Professor Anita Allen, European Data Protection Board Chair Andrea Jelinek, UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, Irish Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon, NGO leaders, human rights advocates, and experts in Artificial Intelligence. EPIC has provided Public Voice Scholarships to support NGO participation in the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, which follows the Public Voice symposium. Registration is now open for the Public Voice symposium. Email brussels18@thepublicvoice.org with full name and affiliation to register. EPIC will also provide copies of the 2018 Privacy Law Sourcebook to symposium participants.