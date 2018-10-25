Speaking at the closing session of the 40th annual meeting of the Data Protection Commissioners, EPIC President Marc Rotenberg emphasized the importance of civil society participation in the annual privacy conference. "This cannot be a conversation between governments and industry. Democratic legitimacy requires public participation," said Mr. Rotenberg. He thanked European Data Protection Supervisor Giovanni Buttarelli and the Data Protection Commissioners for their support for the Public Voice and the work of civil society. Speaking to the conference theme, Mr. Rotenberg emphasized the importance of ethics to emerging challenges in the data protection field, such as AI. He described the development of the Universal Guidelines for AI, which acknowledged current legal rights but also incorporated ethical guidelines from computer science and human rights. "Ethics tells us not only what the law is, but also what the law should be," said Mr. Rotenberg.