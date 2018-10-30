Supreme Court to Hear Arguments about Controversial Consumer Privacy Settlement

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this week in Frank v. Gaos, a class action settlement that provided no benefit to Internet users. Google disclosed user search histories to third parties without consent, a practice that could violate federal and state privacy laws. But under the terms of the settlement, Google "will not be required or requested to make any changes" to its business practices. Also, no funds were provided to the Internet users on whose behalf the case was brought. EPIC filed an amicus brief arguing that the settlement was not "fair, reasonable, and adequate." EPIC stated, "The proposed settlement is bad for consumers and does nothing to change Google's business practices." A federal appeals court narrowly approved the settlement, 2-1, with the dissenting judge warning that courts must be on the lookout "not only for explicit collusion, but also for more subtle signs that class counsel have allowed pursuit of their own self-interests." EPIC and several consumer privacy organization objected to the original settlement on three separate occasions. EPIC routinely opposes class action settlements that fail to benefit consumers and Internet users.

October 30, 2018| Share:

« In Amicus Brief, EPIC Opposes Citizenship Question in 2020 Census | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

Universal Guidelines for AI

UGAI image

EPIC is gathering support for the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence, which aim to inform and improve the design and use of AI.

Learn more »

EPIC Bookstore

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World
Bruce Schneier

Other EPIC Books »